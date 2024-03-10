Establiments is a quiet part of Palma which has a high population of older people, many of whom live alone. In recent weeks, there have been a number of break-ins, usually in broad daylight. A WhatsApp group has been created, its information exchange including security camera videos of burglars.
Quiet Palma neighbourhood hit by wave of burglaries
Some older people haven't been reporting break-ins
