The authorities have taken down a marijuana plantation located in La Soledad. | Última hora
Palma11/03/2024 08:39
National Police in collaboration with the Local Police of Palma have arrested a couple, aged 20 and 21, accused of drug trafficking and utility theft. Officers from the Group II of the UDYCO became aware that there was a marijuana plantation in a residence in the La Soledad neighbourhood of Palma. Investigators conducted the necessary inquiries to verify the facts and determine any illicit activity by the occupants of the property.
