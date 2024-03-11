National Police in collaboration with the Local Police of Palma have arrested a couple, aged 20 and 21, accused of drug trafficking and utility theft. Officers from the Group II of the UDYCO became aware that there was a marijuana plantation in a residence in the La Soledad neighbourhood of Palma. Investigators conducted the necessary inquiries to verify the facts and determine any illicit activity by the occupants of the property.

As a result of these efforts, an operation was carried out to enter and search the property where the now-detained individuals were located. This operation ended with the arrest of the couple. The officers were able to confirm that the tenants of the property had illegally tapped into the electrical and water supply. Without authorization, they connected five air compressors to the property.

A total of 100 marijuana plants, around 2.3 kilograms of marijuana buds, approximately 20 grams of hashish, 30 halogen bulbs, 40 transformers, and a significant amount of cash were seized at the residence. This was a plantation that supplied drugs, especially to young people in the La Soledad neighbourhood.