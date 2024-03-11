Two separate accidents involving a total of seven vehicles have resulted in significant traffic congestion on the Llevant motorway (Ma-19) since the early hours of Monday morning.
Long queues on the Llucmajor motorway due to two accidents involving seven vehicles
According to the Guardia Civil, there were also collisions in the opposite direction
