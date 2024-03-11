Two separate accidents involving a total of seven vehicles have resulted in significant traffic congestion on the Llevant motorway (Ma-19) since the early hours of Monday morning.

The first accident occurred at 7.45 am, on the route towards Llucmajor, involving two vehicles at kilometre 11 (Es Pil-larí). Subsequently, at kilometre 8 (past the airport), another collision involving five vehicles occurred.

These incidents led to traffic delays extending up to kilometre three (near the Molinar roundabout) by 9.00 am.

The Guardia Civil has reported three additional collisions, affecting the opposite direction, although fortunately, no serious injuries have been reported.