Muleta II is the land in Puerto Soller at the centre of the 96 million euro compensation payment by the Balearic government to property developer Matthias Kühn, who once owned it.

This is land that is easily accessible. It was never fenced off and nor was much effort ever made to deter entering what was a plot for the development of luxury chalets.

A road that was built for this development is in reasonable condition, certainly by comparison with the small building that would have been for electricity supply to the chalets. It has been vandalised and has been used by homeless people.

There is an illegal dump for building rubble, one element that arouses concern for environmental conservation of what is now protected land.

The degradation was evident well before the land was acquired in 2018 by a Luxembourg fund. Different owners should have maintained it, but never have.