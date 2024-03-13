Eviction of a woman with obesity in Mallorca. | Youtube: Ultima Hora YouTube
S'Arenal13/03/2024 14:54
Palma firefighters had to use a crane on Wednesday to remove a morbidly obese woman from an illegally occupied flat in s'Arenal, occupied for at least three years. The operation, involving 061, National Police, Local Police, and Palma Town Hall social services, required significant coordination.
