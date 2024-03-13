Palma firefighters had to use a crane on Wednesday to remove a morbidly obese woman from an illegally occupied flat in s'Arenal, occupied for at least three years. The operation, involving 061, National Police, Local Police, and Palma Town Hall social services, required significant coordination.

Scheduled for 9.30am, the court order prompted the fire brigade to deploy with a crane after being informed a day earlier about the complexity of one tenant. What typically takes 20 minutes extended to two hours.

Antònia Jover Fiol, 74, the bedridden tenant for three years, was transported to Son Llàtzer Hospital due to her medical condition, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and past surgeries. The remainder of the family, her husband and her son Miquel, will likely relocate to a hostel in Secar de la Real.

The eviction stemmed from non-payment, with the family failing to pay rent or community fees for three years, according to the property owner, who finally regained possession after years of waiting.