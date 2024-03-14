The Ministry of Health in Spain is poised to broaden the scope of areas where smoking and vaping are prohibited, aiming to enhance public health measures. Scheduled for this Thursday afternoon, a crucial meeting will convene with the Autonomous Communities in the Public Health Commission to deliberate on this matter. Minister of Health, Mónica García, will unveil the Comprehensive Plan for the Prevention and Control of Smoking 2024-2027, shedding light on its pivotal aspects.
Health Ministry in talks to ban smoking in cars
Of paramount concern is shielding children from the harmful effects of smoking
