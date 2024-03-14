The Ministry of Health in Spain is poised to broaden the scope of areas where smoking and vaping are prohibited, aiming to enhance public health measures. Scheduled for this Thursday afternoon, a crucial meeting will convene with the Autonomous Communities in the Public Health Commission to deliberate on this matter. Minister of Health, Mónica García, will unveil the Comprehensive Plan for the Prevention and Control of Smoking 2024-2027, shedding light on its pivotal aspects.

According to Javier Padilla, the Secretary of State for Health, forthcoming reforms to the anti-smoking law will delineate the new spaces where smoking and vaping will be banned. Potential areas under consideration include terraces and bus stops, with the overarching goal of expanding smoke-free zones, encompassing both traditional tobacco products and e-cigarettes. Emphasis is placed on certain outdoor community spaces, social environments, and private areas, particularly those frequented by minors.

Of paramount concern is shielding children from the harmful effects of smoking. The plan underscores the necessity of fostering awareness regarding smoking in shared private spaces, such as homes and vehicles, particularly in the presence of children and individuals with serious health conditions. Measures may include designating children's play areas and their surroundings as smoke-free zones, alongside deliberations on prohibiting smoking in vehicles.

Furthermore, the plan advocates for increasing tobacco prices through tax hikes, a strategy integral to curbing smoking rates and associated health burdens. While Padilla acknowledges the Ministry of Finance's jurisdiction over tax-related matters, she emphasises the importance of addressing Spain's anomalously low tobacco prices. Elevating prices is deemed pivotal in mitigating smoking-related mortality and disease burden.

The Comprehensive Plan delineates five key objectives, spanning from preventing smoking initiation to fostering research and coordination in tobacco control. Among its 22 objectives, notable focuses include legislative reforms, public awareness campaigns, reducing youth smoking rates, and bolstering enforcement mechanisms. The plan underlines a multifaceted approach, encompassing legislative, educational, and public health initiatives to combat smoking and safeguard public well-being.