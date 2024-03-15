The municipality of Muro is no stranger to the increase in motorhome and caravan tourism, a type of large-scale vehicle that is becoming more and more frequent in the tourist and residential area of Playas de Muro.

Muros Town Hall is planning to set up a parking space for motorhomes on a large esplanade next to the social and cultural centre of the old Escola Graduada. And once this site has been fitted out with the necessary services for motorhome users, it wants to follow the path of other coastal municipalities that have banned the parking of vehicles over 5 metres long and two metres high in the streets closest to the sea, as Santa Margalida has done with the neighbouring villages of Can Picafort and Son Serra de Marina.

Sea vs. inland

The initiative of the government team (Pi-UiM-PP) in the last plenary session, in response to questions from Més per Muro, involves fitting out the sa Graduada site with drinking water recharge and sewage discharge services. "It is a simple work, we just have to connect these drains to the sewage system; we want to deal with the complaints we receive about the excess of motorhomes in Playas de Muro, which sometimes clash with the enjoyment of the frontline residences, but before banning anything we want to have an alternative to offer caravaners," says the mayor, Miquel Porquer (PI).

His partner in government, Rafel Gelabert (UiM), points out that "there is more and more demand for spaces for this type of vehicle and now in Muro they will have a suitable place; but it is necessary to regulate it in Playas de Muro, where every summer we receive more complaints about their parking on the beach accesses".

The spokesman for Més, Miquel Àngel Tortell, considers "unusual" the place chosen "and the secrecy with which they are planning it, without informing and potentially causing inconvenience to other users". It should be remembered that the Sa Graduada building is the headquarters of various associations in Muro. The plans of the government team came to light in the last plenary session in response to a question from Tortell. "In the courtyard of Sa Graduada a multi-sports court is planned, and to get there you will have to go through the caravans". Antoni Serra, spokesman for CDM, shares this opinion. "In the patio, in addition to the aforementioned court that has to be open all night, concerts and other activities take place, it is not compatible with the tranquillity that a rest area for caravans requires".

For its part, the caravaners' association Ammicca points out that motorhomes can park and spend the night on public roads as long as they do not install outdoor furniture or accessories such as awnings, chairs and tables in non-conditioned areas. "The Council is committed to helping municipalities create specific spaces for motorhomes, caravans and camper vans by providing administrative and legal support," says Joan Pere Crespí, Ammicca's spokesman for the northern part of Mallorca. "We need spaces with services such as recycling containers, and we are willing to pay for them. And he adds that "if they prohibit us from parking caravans, neither can vans and delivery trucks, which is why we have appealed and won all the fines we have been fined in this regard".

In 2023 Santa Margalida Town Hall banned motorhomes and caravans from staying overnight on the front line of Son Serra de Marina (in the photo) and Can Picafort.

Protect

Alcudia was the first municipality in the Bay of Alcudia to try to stop the overcrowding of motorhomes and campers by placing rocks and pylons at the accesses to some beaches, as the overcrowding of these vehicles grew as a result of the pandemic. Alcanada and La Victòria are still two coves that are overcrowded in summer.

On the other hand, Santa Margalida banned in 2023 parking and overnight stays on the front line of Son Serra de Marina and Can Picafort for vehicles over 5 metres long and over two metres high. AMMICCA points out that this ban is not legal and has appealed the sanctions. Crespí points out that they are negotiating with the mayor, Joan Monjo, a location for the caravans further away from the front line.

The caravaners are asking the Balearic municipalities to provide parking spaces for them. Some municipalities have already anticipated this. Sineu and Muro are two of those who have announced that they will do so.