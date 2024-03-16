The operation Kate Middleton reportedly underwent two months ago continues to spark rumours. Days after a photograph of the Princess of Wales sparked controversy, Gary Goldsmith, Kate’s uncle, who lives in Ibiza has spoken out about it.

Gary is the last person to be voted off Celebrity Big Brother and he has since been asked about his niece.

He said of her that “she’s on the right track. She has the best support on the planet, she has the best people looking after her”.

Kate Middleton’s uncle has set a date for the return of the Princess of Wales to the public eye: “They (Royal Household) said we would see her at Easter and nothing has changed since then. They’ve been very transparent.”

The Chelsea-supporting uncle of the Princess, with whom Kate Middleton and Prince William stayed in 2006, lives in a famous villa called La Maison de Bang Bang in Ibiza.

Gary Goldsmith having earned a reputation for being colourful, did attended the royal wedding and is said to have regularly accommodated the royals and their friends over the years in the Balearics.

Goldsmith is the younger brother of Kate Middleton’s mother, Carole and splits his time between his Ibiza villa and a mews house in west London.

He made his first million by the age of 30.