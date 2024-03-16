A young man in his 20s has been shot and wounded this Saturday after a new shooting incident in the town of Marbella (Malaga), according to police sources.

The National Police are investigating this new incident involving the use of firearms in the early hours of last night in Marbella.

The incident took place at around 01.30 hours in an establishment in the aforementioned municipality of Malaga.

Following the incident, a young man in his 20s was injured and remains in the Hospital Clínico de Málaga.

According to health sources he is undergoing surgery for knee injuries.

This new shooting is the second to take place in the aforementioned municipality in just seven days.

Last Monday, 11 March, there was another incident involving a firearm in a catering establishment, although no injuries were reported.

Another incident occurred on the night of 10 February, also in Marbella, where a shooting took place, resulting in a gunshot wound to one person.