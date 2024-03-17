A witness captured footage this Sunday morning in the Colònia de San Jordi of numerous individuals disembarking on the shores of Mallorca.

Among them were 11 men, a woman, and a young girl estimated to be around three or four years old. After arriving at the port, they made their way towards Colònia de Sant Jordi.

As of now, the Government Delegation in the Balearic Islands has not officially addressed the incident, leaving many details undisclosed, including the origin of these individuals. The Guardia Civil has since arrived at the scene to investigate further.