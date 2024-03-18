The Package Holiday
Jason Moore18/03/2024 16:32
TW
0

Britain´s biggest ever cruise ship will be visiting Mallorca next month. At about 184,700 gross tonnage, Arvia is the largest ship to be commissioned for the British cruise market. She was floated out on 27 August 2022. Arvia's normal operating capacity is 5,200 passengers even though her maximum capacity if 3rd and 4th berths are used is 6,264 passengers.

She will be sailing into Palma on April 19 as part of a Mediterranean cruise. Arvia has over 30 bars and restaurants onboard. Arvia's onboard spa, available at extra cost, has several facilities, including a hydrotherapy area with a salt steam room, cold room, sauna and experiential showers.

On 16 March 2023, Arvia was named in Barbados by Nicole Scherzinger. The naming ceremony was a beachside ceremony. Olly Murs was also singing in the event. Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley was also present in the event and gave a speech during the event.

Top ten biggest cruise ships in the world.

1. Icon of the Seas

2. Wonder of the Seas

3. Symphony Of the Seas

Related news
The battle for sunbeds has being fought on cruise ships.

The battle for sunbeds hits the high seas

More related news

4. Harmony of the Seas

5. Allure of the Seas

6. Oasis of the Seas

7. MSC World Europa

8. Costa Smeralda

9. P & O Arvia

10. P&O Iona

Photo gallery

The Package Holiday

Trevor Clark was the first British photographer to document the new hotels rising in Mallorca and in so doing he captured the camp and joyful atmosphere of a bygone world of holidaymakers making the most of cheap charter flights, Mediterranean sun and all-you-can-eat buffets. His son, Jake Clark, has compiled a book entiled The Package Holiday using some of Trevor’s great photographs.

Photo gallery

St. Patrick's day kicks off in Santa Ponsa

Head down to Santa Ponsa today in celebration of St. Patrick's day! There will be live entertainment - music and dance - children's activities, artisan market and plenty of food and drink. And you would never guess that the food and drink might include Dublin Coddle and Guinness. Programme10am: DJ Ilana Kory1pm: In Talamh4pm: Academia Top Dance5pm: Mick & Sinead from Finnegan's Magaluf6pm: Raggle Taggle Gypsies7pm: Alejandra Burgos Send us your photos to include in the photogallery!

Poll

Will you be holidaying in Mallorca this Easter?

333 votes

0%
0%
0%
See more polls