Britain´s biggest ever cruise ship will be visiting Mallorca next month. At about 184,700 gross tonnage, Arvia is the largest ship to be commissioned for the British cruise market. She was floated out on 27 August 2022. Arvia's normal operating capacity is 5,200 passengers even though her maximum capacity if 3rd and 4th berths are used is 6,264 passengers.
Britain´s biggest cruise ship heading to Mallorca
Arvia displaces 185,000 tons
