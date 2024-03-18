Britain´s biggest ever cruise ship will be visiting Mallorca next month. At about 184,700 gross tonnage, Arvia is the largest ship to be commissioned for the British cruise market. She was floated out on 27 August 2022. Arvia's normal operating capacity is 5,200 passengers even though her maximum capacity if 3rd and 4th berths are used is 6,264 passengers.

She will be sailing into Palma on April 19 as part of a Mediterranean cruise. Arvia has over 30 bars and restaurants onboard. Arvia's onboard spa, available at extra cost, has several facilities, including a hydrotherapy area with a salt steam room, cold room, sauna and experiential showers.

On 16 March 2023, Arvia was named in Barbados by Nicole Scherzinger. The naming ceremony was a beachside ceremony. Olly Murs was also singing in the event. Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley was also present in the event and gave a speech during the event.

Top ten biggest cruise ships in the world.

1. Icon of the Seas

2. Wonder of the Seas

3. Symphony Of the Seas

4. Harmony of the Seas

5. Allure of the Seas

6. Oasis of the Seas

7. MSC World Europa

8. Costa Smeralda

9. P & O Arvia

10. P&O Iona