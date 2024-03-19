The left-wing opposition in the Balearics are warning of "disproportionate growth" in respect of both tourism and rents because of the Partido Popular government's policies.

On tourism, Mercedes Garrido of PSOE says that reform of the tourism law and an end to the moratorium on granting new tourist accommodation places will be like offering a "free bar".

Given the housing crisis in the Balearics and despite the Prohens government's support of the PP's national policy on housing, Més and Podemos are demanding that the whole of the Balearics be declared a so-called "stressed area", meaning that rents can be capped. The government has stated it will not make such a declaration.

Garrido insists that PP are creating deliberate confusion when it comes to intervention with rents. Caps would not apply to small property owners, only to large ones (e.g. banks). One measure which would affect small owners, as Garrido points out, is that rents could not be increased by more than the rate of inflation.

Meanwhile, Podemos are returning to the theme of non-resident purchase of homes. A motion is to be presented to Congress on Tuesday calling for limits.

Lucía Muñoz, the Podemos coordinator in the Balearics and a Palma councillor says: "We are asking the president (speaker) of Congress, Francina Armengol, to influence PSOE to vote in favour." She recalls that PSOE were not opposed to limits on non-resident buying when this measure was debated by the Balearic parliament.