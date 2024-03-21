The Balearic government is expected to approve its administrative simplification decree after Easter. This has planning bureaucracy in mind, and it will include a planning amnesty for buildings on so-called rustic land*.

It is estimated that there are around 25,000 homes on this type of land that have never been legalised; some were built decades ago.

When the Partido Popular were last in power, a law was passed which enabled legalisation in exchange for a penalty payment based on the value of the works. That law was amended after there was a change of government (the PSOE-led coalition) in 2015. The legalisation process was blocked.

These properties are in a state of legal limbo. The PP's law did lead to some being demolished, but there are plenty to which the statute of limitations applies. However, as they don't appear on municipal registries as legal constructions, there cannot be applications for permissions to undertake renovation or additional work.

Essentially, therefore, the government is looking to end this limbo by issuing an amnesty. Opposition parties have responded to this by saying that they will consider lodging an appeal against the amnesty with the Constitutional Court in Madrid.

The PSOE spokesperson, Iago Negueruela, has referred to EU regulations and to a situation in Andalusia, where the regional government was forced to back down in respect of a similar measure applied to the Doñana National Park. "It is an amnesty for their own (PP supporters) and a bad example for society. It sends out a message that anyone can do what they want."

Lluís Apesteguia of Més says: "Rustic land cannot be developed. Mallorca cannot continue to be a huge plot of land for development."

Josep Castells, spokesperson for Més in Menorca, supports the idea of administrative simplification but not if it is an excuse for a planning amnesty. "It will benefit the smart ones who have broken the law."

* Rustic land doesn't necessarily relate to rural land. It means land that has not been classified for development by a town hall and can just as easily be in an urban setting. It's not impossible to build on it if certain regulations are followed, e.g. regarding the minimum size of the plot, while land classification can and does change from time to time.