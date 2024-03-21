Xavier Ramis, who until last June was the Balearic government's director-general for ports, is a regular user of the bus service between Alcudia, where he works, and Inca, where he lives. He speaks for passengers who are concerned by bus overcrowding and by changes to schedules and routes that will come into effect on Friday (March 22).

"Every day the buses are full. Many people have to stand, with the risk of falls that this entails. And we are not even yet in the high season."

The 315 line is one concern. Last summer this was for the Alcudia-Sa Pobla route. This year it will be for Muro-Sa Pobla. Another is the express bus from Alcudia to Palma. Ramis reckons that changes to this will lengthen the duration of the journey by almost 30%.

TIB accepts that the express bus will now stop three times rather than the once (in Inca) but disputes the claim that journey time will be lengthened to this extent.

The operator adds that there will be "notable improvements" on the 302 line - frequency of 20 minutes during peak hours and an extension to half past midnight to benefit hotel and restaurant workers.