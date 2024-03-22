In December 2020, a local pressure group, Reviure Tofla, said that exploitation of the Can Negret quarry in Alaro would extend to 88 hectares by 2072. The group was highly critical of a Balearic government authorisation for further exploitation. This would allow the extraction of over three million tonnes of material per year, equivalent to eight times the interior volume of Palma Cathedral and eighteen per cent of the volume of the Gorg Blau reservoir.

Reviure Tofla insisted then, as they continue to insist, that quarrying should cease and that the land should be restored and be included in the Tramuntana Mountains Natural Reserve.

The company with the authorisation for quarrying is Cemex, the Mexican multinational best known in Mallorca for the Lloseta cement plant.

It has now presented a revised environmental impact study, which proposes a reduction in the exploitation area to 370,247 square metres (just over 37 hectares). The company is also proposing measures to conserve a wetland and to create a protective perimeter around listed houses.

According to Cemex, the report has been prepared "to ensure the highest standards in terms of conservation and preservation of natural capital".

Reviure Tofla say that they will challenge the study.