Real Mallorca have been allocated 21,000 tickets for the Copa del Rey final in Seville on April 6. It will be a great occasion for the club and for the fans, as it is also proving to be for airlines.

Twenty-nine flights for the final have been organised, and these have led to travel agencies cancelling charter flights they had hoped to offer. The reason for cancellation is not just the number of flights, it is also the price - that charged after the 75% residents' discount is factored in.

Four charter flights have been cancelled. While travel agencies have been looking to sell tickets for 400 euros, airlines have been selling at 250 euros. In reality, the price is 1,000 euros, the cost of the 75% discount being met by the Spanish government.

Two airlines which do not operate regular flights between Palma and Seville have laid on seven between them - Iberia with four and Ryanair with three. Vueling have increased their frequencies significantly.

The agencies maintain that this is unfair competition. The Civil Aviation Authority is allowing these flights to operate as if they were regular when they have been organised for a specific situation.

The secretary of state for transport, José Antonio Santano, explained earlier this week that it was not possible to extend subsidies for the residents' discount to charter flights. This would require a legal change. He also said that usual fares should apply, but they are far higher than normal.