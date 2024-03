The Guardia Civil are investigating the death of a 73-year-old Spanish man, who fell from a residential building in Magalluf on Saturday morning.

At around 8.15, a resident - a retired Guardia Civil officer - saw a man lying in a parking area at the building on C. Pere Vaquer Ramis. He immediately called the emergency services. Medics could do no more than pronounce the man dead at the scene.

It would appear that he had fallen some ten metres. The Guardia are seeking to clarify if the fall was accidental.

This fatality was only hours after an 82-year-old man lost his life when he fell at an apartment building in Cala Millor.