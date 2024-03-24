On April 27, 2019, 64-year-old Hermina B.B., a security assistant at Palma Son Sant Joan Airport, was pushed to the floor by a German tourist. She suffered from heart problems and died five days later having undergone surgery for a fractured femur.
