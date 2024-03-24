On April 27, 2019, 64-year-old Hermina B.B., a security assistant at Palma Son Sant Joan Airport, was pushed to the floor by a German tourist. She suffered from heart problems and died five days later having undergone surgery for a fractured femur.

The tourist will shortly go on trial in Palma. He is accused of reckless homicide. The Prosecutor's Office is calling for a three-year sentence and compensation of 400,000 euros to be paid to the Hermina's family.

The 48-year-old German had arrived in Mallorca with his wife and two children. He left the arrivals terminal to smoke a cigarette and then attempted to re-enter the baggage reclaim area. Hermina, who worked for the Trablisa security company, explained to him that he could not go back.

He then became aggressive and pushed her. She fell to the ground and fractured her femur. He was immediately arrested and charged with causing injury. A court later released him.

But the incident became more serious when Hermina passed away at Son Espases Hospital due to complications during surgery.