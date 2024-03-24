On Thursday morning, National Police plainclothes officers observed an individual in the Palma neighbourhood of Cas Capiscol. The officers recognised the 22-year-old Moroccan, as is he is well known to the police.

They followed him and watched as he looked inside cars and then eventually took something from his jacket and forced a car door open. When they approached him, he hid the object under a seat. It was a pair of pliers.

He was arrested and appeared in court the same day. The hearing was short. After ten minutes, the court released him.

It was established that he has notched up 25 offences, thirteen of them so far this year. His speciality is breaking into cars and stealing valuables.