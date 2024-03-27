With the arrival of spring, Spain prepares for one of its most characteristic annual rituals: the time change. This adjustment, which aims to optimise the use of sunlight and contribute to energy saving, is part of a practice adopted by many countries around the world. On 31 March 2024, Spaniards will move their clocks forward by one hour, marking the start of summer time. This change, which officially takes place at 2.00 a.m., means that at that time it will be 3.00 a.m., i.e. at 2.00 a.m. it will be 3.00 a.m., reducing the length of the day to 23 hours.

Although this means an hour less sleep, the immediate benefit translates into more natural light in the afternoons. This measure, published in the Official State Gazette (BOE) and aligned with European guidelines since 1980, will be maintained until the last Sunday in October, when the reverse changeover will take place to adapt to winter time. The implementation of this system not only has implications for energy saving, but also has a positive influence on social and family life, on trade and, according to studies, even on public safety and public health.

Despite its consolidation as an annual practice, the time change generates recurring debates among the population, especially with regard to the winter adjustment, where many express their preference for maintaining daylight saving time throughout the year. According to a survey by the Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas (CIS), a significant percentage of Spaniards are in favour of eliminating these time adjustments, with the majority opting for daylight saving time if they had to choose. The history of the time change in Spain dates back to 1940, when, due to political decisions, the clock was moved forward one hour with respect to the Greenwich meridian, thus aligning with the Central European time zone.

This measure, originally intended to be temporary, has been maintained to the present day, configuring a distinctive time landscape for Spain within the European context. While Spain and the rest of Europe continue with the practice of the time change, the discussion about its permanence or elimination is still open, reflecting the different perspectives on how to better manage our time and natural resources in line with modern rhythms of life and environmental needs.

For now, the ritual of time adjustment remains, marking the seasonal rhythm of life in Spain. Therefore, during the early hours of Saturday 30 March to Sunday 31 March the clock will have to be put forward one hour. At 02.00 hours the clock will be set forward to 03.00 hours, which means that we will lose an hour of sleep that day.