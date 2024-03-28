The National Police have arrested four people, one of them a minor, in connection with three break-ins at a phone store in Manacor.

The first of these was in November. Two men wearing hoods smashed a window and took four high-end phones. In January, they returned and stole eight phones.

Investigations led the police to suspect a group of four Moroccan youths who are residents of Manacor. A few days ago, there was another break-in, but this time the police arrived as they were running off with eight phones.

Two arrests were made and a further two were made on Monday, one of them that of the minor, who had two of the stolen phones in his pockets.