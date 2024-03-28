A dog owned by squatters on a property in Alcudia attacked a woman Thursday morning while she was exercising on the Camí del Puig de Xacons. The victim sustained multiple bites and had to be treated at the hospital. Local police have initiated proceedings against the owner.

According to sources from the Local Police, the incident occurred as the woman was crossing the said area. The dog emerged from a property occupied by squatters and attacked her, biting her multiple times. Upon receiving the alert, several police officers arrived at the scene of the attack and captured the dog. Subsequently, the animal was handed over to the CEPAD (Centre for the Protection of Domestic Animals), and the Department of Health was notified.

Police sources said that this is not the first time the dog has attacked people walking in the area. The officers have undertaken criminal proceedings against the owner of the animal for alleged reckless injury.