A dog owned by squatters on a property in Alcudia attacked a woman Thursday morning while she was exercising on the Camí del Puig de Xacons. The victim sustained multiple bites and had to be treated at the hospital. Local police have initiated proceedings against the owner.
Dog attacks a woman in the street in Alcudia
Police sources said that this is not the first time the dog has attacked people walking in the area
