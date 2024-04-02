Extinction Rebellion is targeting superyachts and wealthy tourists again in the Balearics.
Over the weekend they held up a protest banner in front of the superyacht Lady Moura, which arrived in the port of Ibiza last Maundy Thursday after having been moored in Palma.
The protest banner stated: “You are kicking us off the island. Your luxury is our crisis”.
