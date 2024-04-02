Extinction Rebellion is targeting superyachts and wealthy tourists again in the Balearics.

Over the weekend they held up a protest banner in front of the superyacht Lady Moura, which arrived in the port of Ibiza last Maundy Thursday after having been moored in Palma.

The protest banner stated: “You are kicking us off the island. Your luxury is our crisis”.

According to the group’s social media platforms “the reality is that as the rich get richer, the poor get poorer” and go on to claim that the “elite of the mega-rich constitute a real danger to all humanity.”

“We denounce the mega fortunes, their impunity for tax evasion and abuse of the Earth’s resources. Their fortune is our misery and we do not tolerate it,” they stated.

This is not the first protest action against the mega-yachts in Ibiza.

Last year another group called Futuro Vegetal threw paint at a luxury yacht moored in the port of Ibiza, as well as sneaking into Ibiza airport and throwing paint at a private jet.

They also sprayed painted the mega-yacht Kaos, owned by Nancy Walton Laurie, the billionaire heiress of the Walmart company.

Two activists from the group used fire extinguishers to spray paint on the yacht, an action which, according to Futuro Vegetal in a press release, was part of the campaign “Jets and Yachts, the party is over”, organised by Extinction Rebellion Ibiza, which is calling for a ban on private jets and an end to luxury emissions.

The group claims that the only reason for maintaining the current economic system that leads to eco-social collapse “is to sustain the privileges of this small privileged class”.

Futuro Vegetal also smeared black paint on the cherries of the Pacha discotheque, stormed the luxury beach club Blue Marlin in Cala Jondal with banners ‘Your luxury our climate crisis’ to denounce the “incompatibility” of sustaining the lifestyle of the mega-rich with the climate crisis.

They also spray painted a Lamborghini.