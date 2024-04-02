Last Friday, an elderly woman in a wheelchair was waiting to be served at a Chinese store on Palma's C. Sindicat.

She didn't notice a man take a bag that was hanging from the back of the wheelchair. Some moments later, she realised that the bag was gone. She told the staff and they looked at security video footage.

This showed the thief still inside the store and checking the contents of the bag. After he had done so, he put the bag on a shelf and left the store.

The bag contained a pair of glasses and some medication. That was all. The bag, with its contents, was returned to the woman.