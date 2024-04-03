According to the Balearic association of builders, the number of new homes built per annum over the past fifteen years has not exceeded 4,000. Ideally, given current demand, there should be at least 7,000 a year.
Mallorca builders - At least 3,000 more new homes needed each year
The housing deficit problem has been getting increasingly worse
