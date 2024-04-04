On Thursday, regional health authorities will let Spain's health minister know whether they agree or not with the proposal to ban smoking on bar and restaurant terraces.

The minister, Mónica García, hopes that approval can be given on Friday, but the meeting of the Interterritorial Council for the National Health System on Thursday is expected to be a tense gathering that will not result in agreement.

Certain regions, the Balearics included, are against prohibition, preferring a voluntary scheme to make terraces smoke-free spaces. Balearic proposals therefore contemplate "attractive tax incentives" and quality badges that would identify smoke-free bars and restaurants.

The regions have all made submissions, the director-general for public health in the Balearics, Elena Esteban, saying: "One of our priority submissions has not been taken into account, which is the voluntariness of smoke-free spaces."

The Balearic government's proposals are in line with those of restaurant associations on the island and are contrary to those of the Balearic delegation for the Spanish Association against Cancer, which wants a ban.

Minister García insisted on Wednesday that the Spanish government's intention is to reform different laws to eliminate tobacco from places "where scientific evidence says that there are people who consume second-hand smoke, and which is harmful". "There are European and global studies that say that 94% of nicotine and toxic residues are being breathed in on terraces, so we want to expand smoke-free spaces."