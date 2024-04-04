Their fortunes may seem like small change to the likes of Elon Musk, but Miguel Fluxà and Gabriel Escarrer Julià (and family) are not exactly slumming it.

The World's Real Time Billionaire's List published by Forbes magazine places Miguel Fluxà of Iberostar at number 1573 in the world; he's worth 2.1 billion dollars. At 2436 is Gabriel Escarrer and family (Meliá Hotels International) with 1.2 billion dollars.

They are some distance behind Spain's richest person, Amancio Ortega, president of the Inditex retail group (Zara et al), whose fortune is put at 113.3 billion dollars. Ortega is the twelfth richest person in the world.

At the top of the world list is Bernard Arnault and family of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton - 221.4 billion - followed by Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, who is worth 200.3 billion, and Elon Musk, who is third with 191.2 billion. Mark Zuckerberg (177.6 billion) is fourth.