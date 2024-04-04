Their fortunes may seem like small change to the likes of Elon Musk, but Miguel Fluxà and Gabriel Escarrer Julià (and family) are not exactly slumming it.
Mallorca hoteliers among the world's richest people
Forbes rich list now operates in real time
