Barrier at a fence around apartments in Magalluf, Mallorca

The barrier where there is a gap in the fence.

Andrew EdeCalvia06/04/2024 13:12
TW
0

Indications are that the British tourist who was seriously injured after falling some five metres at an apartment building in Magalluf on Saturday morning wasn't staying at the apartments.

It is also now said that he had been walking along the edge of a stone wall when he fell.

Related news
Apartments in Magalluf, Mallorca

British tourist in a very serious condition after fall from a Magalluf balcony

Residents of the building, Maria Elena I, believe that he gained access through a gap in the fence that surrounds the property. On May 29, 2023, they reported the collapse of part of the fence to Calvia town hall. What seemed to be a temporary solution has existed ever since - a barrier.

Only two days ago, residents again contacted the town hall and pointed out the risks. The building is not far from C. Punta Ballena, and they told the town hall that there are drunken tourists around in the early hours of the morning.

They had feared that an incident like the one that occurred on Saturday would happen.