Indications are that the British tourist who was seriously injured after falling some five metres at an apartment building in Magalluf on Saturday morning wasn't staying at the apartments.

It is also now said that he had been walking along the edge of a stone wall when he fell.

Residents of the building, Maria Elena I, believe that he gained access through a gap in the fence that surrounds the property. On May 29, 2023, they reported the collapse of part of the fence to Calvia town hall. What seemed to be a temporary solution has existed ever since - a barrier.

Only two days ago, residents again contacted the town hall and pointed out the risks. The building is not far from C. Punta Ballena, and they told the town hall that there are drunken tourists around in the early hours of the morning.

They had feared that an incident like the one that occurred on Saturday would happen.