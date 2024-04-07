At 07.53 on Sunday, the Ibanat agency posted updated information about a forest fire in Soller.

Ibanat gave this fire a risk level of one, implying that property may have been at risk.

The fire in the Alconàsser area was declared at 00.37 on Sunday morning. Some residents needed to be evacuated. Around 09.00 the fire was brought under control.

A yellow alert for high winds in the Tramuntana was active until 08.00 on Sunday.