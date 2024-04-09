National Police detained a group of Italian individuals on Sunday morning in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a young Brazilian woman. The incident reportedly occurred after the victim met one of the suspects earlier in a nightclub situated in Playa de Palma. Judicial sources suggest that the assault took place within a rented apartment.

According to reports, one of the suspects encountered the woman at a popular bar a few hours prior to the incident. Around 5am, when the nightclub closed, the pair decided to head to the apartment, located in Playa de Palma, via taxi. Meanwhile, the other three Italians took a separate taxi.

Upon arrival, the victim and one of the suspects engaged in consensual sexual activity on the beach before proceeding to the apartment. However, the situation allegedly escalated during a subsequent sexual encounter inside the property, with the victim reportedly subjected to non-consensual acts. While one suspect engaged in sexual activity with the victim, another allegedly forced her into performing fellatio, and a third engaged in inappropriate touching. The fourth suspect, although not directly involved, was purportedly aware of the situation.

Following the ordeal, the victim confronted the suspects before leaving in a taxi, taking one of their passports with her. She then promptly reported the incident to the National Police, facilitating the swift apprehension of the suspects who were due to depart the same morning.

Specialised agents later conducted a search of the apartment for evidence pertaining to the alleged assault. The four accused individuals are anticipated to appear before court in the next few hours. Relatives of the arrested have traveled over to Mallorca upon learning of the incident.