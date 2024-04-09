National Police detained a group of Italian individuals on Sunday morning in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a young Brazilian woman. The incident reportedly occurred after the victim met one of the suspects earlier in a nightclub situated in Playa de Palma. Judicial sources suggest that the assault took place within a rented apartment.
Italian 'gang' arrested for raping a young woman in Playa de Palma
National Police arrested the four young men on Sunday morning, hours after the girl's report
Also in News
- Spain wants Britons to show they have 113.40 euros, £97, per day for their holidays
- Major security alert at Mallorca airport, surprise landing of flights from Morocco and Namibia
- Over two hours for Britons to get through Palma airport queues
- Airport "chaos" and airlines taking advantage - Mallorca news round-up
- Mallorca restaurant concerns about lack of Easter bookings
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.