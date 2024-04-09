The Guardia Civil are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fire at a property in Lloseta that claimed the lives of two people on or before Monday.

On Monday morning, the Guardia received a call from someone concerned about an 85-year-old woman, Maria, and her 44-year-old daughter, Joana. It had not been possible to contact them.

Lloseta Police were first on the scene. When officers noticed some soot, the alarms went off. They then entered the property and discovered the bodies of the two women.

Neighbours, who said that the women hadn't been in the best of health, were asked if they had seen or heard anything strange.

An autopsy will clarify if the women died from asphyxiation or had been overwhelmed by flames.