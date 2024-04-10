A forest fire has broken out in Costa dels Pins (Son Servera) and forced the evacuation of several homes, although the area is now stabilised and the residential area is not in danger. The fire broke out at around 12 noon for reasons that are being investigated, according to the Institut Balear de la Natura (Ibanat) on its Twitter account. The fire was initially categorised as having a potential severity of 0, but shortly afterwards it was upgraded to potential severity 1.

According to sources from the emergency services, the Mallorca Fire Brigade have mobilised teams from the fire stations of Arta, Manacor and Alcudia.Three aerial units, three fire engines, 24 firefighters, two technicians and three AMAS are in action.

The large cloud of smoke billowing from the forest area has raised the alarm among the neighbours and residents of Costa dels Pins, who have recorded the large fire with their mobile phones. "There's a blaze in the middle of it, my God," said one woman.

Residents of the area have explained that just this Tuesday Water Resources personnel were working on clearing the torrent in the forest. One of the theories being considered is that this could have been the source of the fire.