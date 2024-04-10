A forest fire has broken out in Costa dels Pins (Son Servera) and forced the evacuation of several homes, although the area is now stabilised and the residential area is not in danger. The fire broke out at around 12 noon for reasons that are being investigated, according to the Institut Balear de la Natura (Ibanat) on its Twitter account. The fire was initially categorised as having a potential severity of 0, but shortly afterwards it was upgraded to potential severity 1.
Alarm raised by a large forest fire in Costa dels Pins
Firefighters and Ibanat crew members try to extinguish the fire
Also in News
- Spain wants Britons to show they have 113.40 euros, £97, per day for their holidays
- Major security alert at Mallorca airport, surprise landing of flights from Morocco and Namibia
- Over two hours for Britons to get through Palma airport queues
- Airport "chaos" and airlines taking advantage - Mallorca news round-up
- Mallorca restaurant concerns about lack of Easter bookings
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.