The CAEB Restaurants Association is calling for a moratorium on new restaurants in Mallorca and the Balearics.
The issuing of licences is a matter for town halls
I would be more in favour of reviewing bars and their late night hours. Lots of bars in residential areas are staying open later and their customers cause noise nuisance to local residents. It isn't right that a bar can take over a failed coffee shop and then stay open until midnight or later. The nightmare for city centre residents is to wake up one morning and find a new bar has opened overnight below them. There's a need for regulation and rules.