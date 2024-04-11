On Thursday morning, a renowned German DJ, Chris Caramello, experienced a moment of awe as he glanced out from his hotel balcony in Playa de Palma. He was astonished to spot a couple of dolphins swimming in the vicinity and managed to capture the sight with his mobile phone.
Several dolphins appear in Playa de Palma
Also in News
- Spain wants Britons to show they have 113.40 euros, £97, per day for their holidays
- Major security alert at Mallorca airport, surprise landing of flights from Morocco and Namibia
- Over two hours for Britons to get through Palma airport queues
- Airport "chaos" and airlines taking advantage - Mallorca news round-up
- Mallorca restaurant concerns about lack of Easter bookings
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.