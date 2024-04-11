The Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares, has assured that Spain, the EU and the United Kingdom are "very close" to reaching an agreement on Gibraltar's place after Brexit. "I believe that we are already very close to an agreement and of course what all parties can see is that there is a very positive dynamic and that we are very close to everything being agreed," he said, recalling his mantra that "nothing is agreed until everything is agreed".

Albares made these statements on Onda Cero the day before meeting with his British counterpart, David Cameron, and the European leader of the Brexit negotiations, the European Commission's Executive Vice-President for Inter-Institutional Relations, Maros Sefcovic. "The situation is beginning to be sufficiently mature", assured the minister, who considered that "perhaps tomorrow will not be the final day (...) but almost". In his opinion, the negotiation, which has taken two years and involved 19 rounds of discussions, is now "very close to an agreement" on the general lines that will then need to be drawn up.