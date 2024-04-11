The Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares, has assured that Spain, the EU and the United Kingdom are "very close" to reaching an agreement on Gibraltar's place after Brexit. "I believe that we are already very close to an agreement and of course what all parties can see is that there is a very positive dynamic and that we are very close to everything being agreed," he said, recalling his mantra that "nothing is agreed until everything is agreed".
Spanish government say they are "very close to an agreement" with the UK over Gibraltar
The negotiation has so far taken two years and involved 19 rounds of discussions
