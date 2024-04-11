Working from home is nothing special any longer and even working from your holiday home in Spain is no longer out of the ordinary for remote workers. But you can now work from a luxury cruise ship as it sails the Mediterranean visiting some great destinations including Palma and Ibiza. This is the latest offer launched by Virgin cruises presided over by Richard Branson. They have launched a month-long Mediterranean cruise aimed at remote workers. It is entitled "Work from Helm."

Richard Branson, Virgin Group Founder, said: “I’ve been fortunate enough to be able to do my work from anywhere. When I started Virgin, I was actually working out of a houseboat. I’ve never thought of work and play as two different things, it’s all just living. We want to give Sailors that same opportunity, so we came up with this idea to have them travel the world while working aboard our beautiful ships. Though this sounds like a lot more fun than my houseboat!”

The Scarlet Summer Season Pass includes four, back-to-back voyages and starts at $9,990. This is a savings of up to 30% compared to travellers booking four independent voyages.

“No longer does working from home mean being tied to a desk or home office and eating leftovers for lunch,” said Nirmal Saverimuttu, CEO of Virgin Voyages. “With our latest WiFi upgrades, Virgin Voyages can now offer our Sailors the chance to see the world while working from a daybed at The Dock and sampling Mediterranean mezzes, then hopping off the ship in between calls to make the most of our incredible ports of call.”