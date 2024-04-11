Working from home is nothing special any longer and even working from your holiday home in Spain is no longer out of the ordinary for remote workers. But you can now work from a luxury cruise ship as it sails the Mediterranean visiting some great destinations including Palma and Ibiza. This is the latest offer launched by Virgin cruises presided over by Richard Branson. They have launched a month-long Mediterranean cruise aimed at remote workers. It is entitled "Work from Helm."
Work from your cabin and cruise the Mediterranean (you even get to visit Mallorca)
Virgin launches month-long cruise for remote workers
Also in News
- Spain wants Britons to show they have 113.40 euros, £97, per day for their holidays
- Major security alert at Mallorca airport, surprise landing of flights from Morocco and Namibia
- Over two hours for Britons to get through Palma airport queues
- Airport "chaos" and airlines taking advantage - Mallorca news round-up
- Mallorca restaurant concerns about lack of Easter bookings
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.