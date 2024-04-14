A war of words between Spain and Britain over Gibraltar led to a display by the Red Arrows in Minorca last September being cancelled at the last minute. Thousands of local and British residents were left disappointed and angry after the performance by the elite Royal Air Force aerobatic team was axed just hours before it was due to take place.

Spain had warned that a display by the Red Arrows in Gibraltar, schedule to take place just days after the show in Minorca, was a "hostile act." As a direct result the Ministry of Defence decided to axe both displays. It was a major blow to the people of Minorca and even the The who had organised to take a party from Mallorca to Minorca for the display. The performance by the Red Arrows in Minorca was being paid for by a group of British residents.

The Spanish government was said to be furious that the elite team would perform in Gibraltar, and according to media reports, had threatened to take the necessary action if it went ahead. Unfortunately, Minorca was caught in the cross-fire.

According to some reports at the time the British government axed the Minorca display because they didn´t want Minorcans to enjoy what the Gibraltarians couldn´t. This latest incident shows that Spanish sentiment over Gibraltar is not going away and Spain is willing to take action despite Britain being considered a "good friend."

A deal over the future of Gibraltar between Britain and Spain is due to be signed shortly.