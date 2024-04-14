A war of words between Spain and Britain over Gibraltar led to a display by the Red Arrows in Minorca last September being cancelled at the last minute. Thousands of local and British residents were left disappointed and angry after the performance by the elite Royal Air Force aerobatic team was axed just hours before it was due to take place.
War of words with Spain led to Red Arrows Balearic display being cancelled at the last minute
Spain considered it a hostile act
And the worst was that last time the weather was awful and they could only do a very limited display. This time the weather was perfect and all we had to look at was a pretty blue sky. Nice day out on our neighbouring island though.