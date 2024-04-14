Around 3.30am on Saturday there was a fight involving a group of around half a dozen youths in the restaurants' marquee at the Sepia Fair in Puerto Alcudia.

The police were called. When they arrived, they were attacked; two officers suffered slight injuries. Two people were arrested.

The police have explained that great violence was shown towards officers. One of the youths stole a police baton during the incident.

However, organisers don't see it in quite the same way. In a statement, they regret the "totally disproportionate" behaviour of officers "against six young people from the town" and have called for the resignation of the Vox councillor for police at Alcudia town hall, Juan Sendín. "This is what happens when the police receive orders from above to act with this violence and when they are allowed to use dangerous material against citizens."