A family of fin whales, also known as finback whales, were spotted off Soller this morning by a group of people enjoying what has been a beautiful sunny and hot day in Mallorca.

Finback whales are majestic creatures inhabiting oceans worldwide. As the second-largest animal on Earth, they can reach lengths of up to 80 feet and weigh as much as 70 tons. Named for their prominent dorsal fin and sleek body shape, these whales possess a unique gracefulness in the water, capable of reaching speeds of up to 25 miles per hour.

Feeding primarily on small fish, krill, and plankton, finback whales employ a feeding technique called lunge feeding, where they engulf vast amounts of water and filter out their prey through baleen plates. Despite their immense size, they are surprisingly agile hunters.

Known for their solitary nature, finback whales occasionally gather in small groups for feeding or mating purposes. Their haunting songs, among the lowest-frequency sounds emitted by any animal, are thought to play a role in communication and mate attraction.

Though once heavily hunted, finback whales are now protected by various international regulations. However, they still face threats such as entanglement in fishing gear, ship strikes, and ocean pollution. Conservation efforts continue to be crucial in ensuring the survival of these magnificent creatures for future generations to admire and study.