In 2023, the Council of Mallorca imposed fines amounting to 3,356,228 euros for illegal building work on so-called rustic land. In addition, there were 143,335 euros for periodic penalty payments and fifty demolition orders.

The Council's agency for the defence of territory controls building work on rustic land on behalf of the island's municipalities. The number of these municipalities was once low, but there are now 35 out of the 53. Among the 35 are four of the largest municipalities - Calvia, Inca, Manacor and Marratxi.

Since 2009, the fines have totalled more than 12 million euros. This amount is a reflection of the number of municipalities at given times, the number of inspections and the extent to which owners have reduced sanctions by either legalising or demolishing work during the period of the sanctioning process.

The Council's director of urban planning, Maria José Frau, says that there is to be an increase in the number of inspectors this year to thirteen.

The fines equate to a percentage of the value of the illegal works. This is between 100% and 250% if the work is on common rustic land and between 250% and 300% if it is protected rustic land.

For the whole of the island, the total amount of fines will of course be higher, as there are 18 municipalities who control rustic land themselves, one of these being Palma. And then there are fines for illegal building works on urban land as well.