The National Police report having arrested 27 people in an operation last Thursday against cannabis associations in Mallorca and Ibiza.

These associations have premises where the use of cannabis is permitted. However, the police became aware that a number of them were involved in the illegal sale and distribution of marijuana and hashish.

Associations were using the status of legal clubs to disguise the sale of drugs. Daily profits are said to been around 2,000 euros. Moreover, most of the premises didn't in fact meet the legal requirements of a cannabis association or club.

Police at one of the cannabis clubs in Andratx. Photo: Michel's.

The operation was with the assistance of local police forces in Palma, Andratx and Llucmajor. Ten premises were raided - four in Palma and two in each of Andratx, Ibiza town and Llucmajor. Twenty of the 27 arrests were in Mallorca.

The police have requested the closure of the premises that were searched.