The Balearic Islands Port Authority (APB) has incorporated aerospace technology to manage "more efficiently" the information on its infrastructures and port operations in real time. Not surprisingly, the Islands lead the national ranking for port calls with more than 50,000 arrivals and departures of ferries, cargo ships and cruise ships. In addition to all this traffic, we should also add the berthing and unberthing of recreational boating.

This is a joint project of Ersi España and Prodevelop. Geographic Information Systems (GIS) are already in use in the five ports of general interest of the Balearic Islands (Palma, Alcudia, Mahon, Ibiza and La Savina). "Aerospace technology offers a unified view of the assets, operations and infrastructures of these five ports in real time", explain APB sources.

Every year the Balearic ports receive an average of 2.4 million cruise passengers and six million regular passengers. Ibiza plays a key role in the national leadership, as the overall stopover figures include all those between Ibiza and Formentera, one of the routes with the highest local, national and international demand.

The implementation of these systems based on intelligent maps helps to manage "in an efficient and synchronised way" the data generated by port operations, concessions, tenders, asset and infrastructure management, fleets, port services and port security, among other issues. In addition, the GIS allows real-time monitoring of these data.

The integrated graphic management also allows users (shipping companies and owners of recreational and sports boats) to access the information available to optimise and streamline their activity in the public domain area, including port calls or the use of supply networks.