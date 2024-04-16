The Balearic Islands Port Authority (APB) has incorporated aerospace technology to manage "more efficiently" the information on its infrastructures and port operations in real time. Not surprisingly, the Islands lead the national ranking for port calls with more than 50,000 arrivals and departures of ferries, cargo ships and cruise ships. In addition to all this traffic, we should also add the berthing and unberthing of recreational boating.
Balearic ports incorporate aerospace technology to control the high volume of port calls
It is the busiest shipping region in Spain, with more than 50,000 arrivals and departures per year
