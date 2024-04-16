Spanish airlines expect a record summer season and are adding 13% more seats from a year ago, confident that consumers will continue to travel despite inflation pressuring their spending, the head of Spain's airlines industry group said. From the beginning of April to the end of October, the group has scheduled up to 758,000 flights, 9% more than in the same period in 2023 with a total capacity of up to 240 million seats.
Spanish airlines prepare for lift-off
Record number of seats on offer
