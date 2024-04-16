The Civil Guard in Calvia has arrested a 20-year-old Italian national accused of raping a British tourist in Palmanova whom he met in a nightclub where they were both partying.

The events, as reported by the Guardia Civil, took place last week. The arrested man and the victim met at the nightclub. When the establishment closed, the man, who lives in the area, took advantage of the woman's drunkenness to take her to a nearby beach, where the sexual aggression took place.

After reporting the incident, the Judicial Police Team of the Guardia Civil of Calvia began an investigation, which ended with the identification and arrest of the young Italian. He was taken to the duty court and the magistrate ordered his release.