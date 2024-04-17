The Partido Popular government in the Balearics is to scrap the Balearic Environment Commission. This body, the government argues, represents an obstacle to planning. It creates unnecessary delays and it has appeared to operate according to political rather than just technical criteria. For a government that has vowed to cut planning bureaucracy and simplify procedures, the commission has to go.

The commission was created in May 2009 by the PSOE-led government of Francesc Antich. Organisationally, it has always been part of the environment ministry. From 2015 to 2023, this meant that it came under Més, sometimes referred to as eco-nationalists.

It is undeniable that the commission has blocked many developments on environmental impact grounds and has meant lengthy procedures because reports have been necessary. These reports have often had to be referred back to the commission, usually because administrations have sought clarity or have challenged conclusions.

Not all of the commission's scrutiny has been for high-profile developments. Far from it, but it is these well-publicised cases that now raise concerns about the potential environmental cost because of the commission's elimination.

Examples of these cases include the prevention of golf courses on the Son Real finca in Santa Margalida and the Son Bosc finca in Muro; the latter has since been integrated into the Albufera Nature Park, giving it totally protected status. Expansion at the Alcudiamar marina in Puerto Alcudia had to be downsized; solar and wind farms have been vetoed.

Arguably the most famous case was preventing a 1,000-bed hotel plus golf course in Sa Rapita close to Es Trenc. Some will argue that it was public protest that did for that project rather than the commission. Perhaps it was, but in scrapping the commission the government may find that it arouses new protests.

It isn't the case that there won't be scrutiny. National legislation obliges environmental impact assessments. The government says that it will comply with the legislation, but one can be sure that certain political groups plus entities such as the environmentalists GOB will be applying their own scrutiny - that of the rigour of assessment in future.