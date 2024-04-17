Palma Police report having arrested a 45-year-old man who attempted to strangle his partner.

Around 11.15am last Saturday, a girl called 112 saying that her stepfather had her mother round the neck and was choking her. He also had her face pressed down on a bed to prevent her from breathing.

The woman's two children, one of them under 14, heard screams. They shouted at their stepfather to stop, said they were calling the police and stood between him and their mother. The woman later told the police that she had feared she was losing consciousness.

He was arrested for attempted homicide. He appeared in court and was released on charges with a restraining order, a police risk assessment having concluded that appropriate protective measures were needed for the woman and the children.