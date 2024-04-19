A fire at the hotel s'Olivera in Peguera has caused alarm among residents. A large cloud of smoke billowing from the hotel establishment is visible from several kilometres away. The fire started at 12.30pm in the outdoor sauna in the spa area, according to sources from the Mallorca fire brigade.

Guests were quickly evacuated from the hotel establishment. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported. The fire has caused damage to the outside of the solarium and the façade of the first floor. The street has been closed to traffic to facilitate the intervention of the emergency teams.

The fire-fighting teams were alerted by workers at the hotel, which is located at Calle Eucaliptus 16, and rushed to the site to extinguish the flames, which mainly affected the spa. Firefighters from the Calvia and Llucmajor fire stations, local police and Guardia Civil are at the hotel.

The main hypothesis of the Guardia Civil, which has taken charge of the investigation, points to a malfunction of the sauna motor.