A fire at the hotel s'Olivera in Peguera has caused alarm among residents. A large cloud of smoke billowing from the hotel establishment is visible from several kilometres away. The fire started at 12.30pm in the outdoor sauna in the spa area, according to sources from the Mallorca fire brigade.
Alarm due to a fire in a hotel in Peguera
