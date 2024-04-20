Scooter accident in Palma, Mallorca

Medics at the scene.

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporterPalma20/04/2024 09:55
A 30-year-old woman was seriously injured on Friday afternoon when she was knocked off her scooter by a car.

This happened on C. Felicià Fuster by the Palacio de Congresos in Palma. She was taken to Son Espases Hospital; her condition is serious.

The driver of the car tested positive for alcohol - more than two times over the permitted level.