The extensive plot of land between Trobadors, Llaüt, and Perla streets, near Balneario 4, is poised to return to municipal ownership. Unanimously supported by all parties in yesterday's vote, the proposal to convert the area currently occupied by Dino Minigolf into a verdant public space gained traction in the plenary Urban Planning and Environment Committee. With expectations high for its approval at the upcoming Thursday plenary session, this initiative spearheaded by Unidas Podemos seeks to reclaim the municipally-owned land privatized in 1993 under Joan Fageda's mayoral tenure.

Strategically positioned along the beachfront, adjacent to a children's area and Llaüt park, the site's integration into existing municipal spaces is envisioned. Emphasising the urgency posed by the climate emergency, Podemos councillor Lucía Muñoz advocates for accessible green areas to fight the escalating urban heat island effect and safeguard community well-being.

Echoing Muñoz's sentiments, Més councillor Neus Truyol underscores the broader initiative for Playa de Palma's renaturalization, aligning with Palma Town Hall's recent announcement of substantial investment towards this endeavor. PSOE councillor Óscar Cereijo adds support, highlighting the imminent expiration of concessions like Son Fusteret, underscoring the collective commitment to reclamation efforts.