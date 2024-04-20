The extensive plot of land between Trobadors, Llaüt, and Perla streets, near Balneario 4, is poised to return to municipal ownership. Unanimously supported by all parties in yesterday's vote, the proposal to convert the area currently occupied by Dino Minigolf into a verdant public space gained traction in the plenary Urban Planning and Environment Committee. With expectations high for its approval at the upcoming Thursday plenary session, this initiative spearheaded by Unidas Podemos seeks to reclaim the municipally-owned land privatized in 1993 under Joan Fageda's mayoral tenure.
Dino Minigolf to become a green municipal area
All parties voted unanimously to recover the concession, which expires on July 27
