A 62-year-old motorcyclist died on Saturday afternoon following an accident in the Sa Torre area of Llucmajor.

The accident occurred around 5.15pm at the intersection of the old Llucmajor road and the road to Cap Blanc. Medics were unable to do anything for the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It would appear that the motorcycle - a scooter in fact - failed to halt at a stop sign and then collided with the side of a car.

The driver of the car and a passenger were more or less unharmed except for some slight cuts. There is no report of the driver having been positive for alcohol or drugs.